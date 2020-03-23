Global  

2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo to be postponed, IOC member says

Delawareonline Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
The Summer Olympics in Tokyo will likely be moved to 2021, IOC member Dick Pound of the United States told USA TODAY Sports
 
News video: IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete

IOC faces boycotts if Tokyo 2020 is not postponed - Global Athlete 00:45

 The International Olympic Committee needs to postpone the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics now according to the competitor-led movement Global Athlete.

Australia continues to plan for Tokyo Games [Video]

Australia continues to plan for Tokyo Games

Australia will put extra measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic but are continuing to prepare to take a delegation to Tokyo for the Olympics in July.

Decision agreed with IOC, sports bodies to hold Olympics as planned - Tokyo 2020 [Video]

Decision agreed with IOC, sports bodies to hold Olympics as planned - Tokyo 2020

Tokyo 2020 and the International Olympic Committee have "confirmed" with sports federations that the Olympics will go ahead as planned.

Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus, IOC member claims

Tokyo 2020 Olympics to be postponed due to coronavirus, IOC member claimsThis summer’s Tokyo Olympics are set to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic according to IOC member Dick Pound
Daily Star

Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games will be postponed, IOC member says

The International Olympic Committee has decided to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Summer Games because of the coronavirus pandemic, IOC member Dick Pound says.
Brisbane Times

Miam143

Miriam A. RT @UberFacts: The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed, likely until 2021, according to International Olympic Committee member… 18 seconds ago

Kimber_Santo

China is Asshole!! RT @JustTheNews: International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be postponed until 2021, accordin… 1 minute ago

asianmack

Jamie Dihiansan RT @NPR: International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says he believes the Tokyo Summer Olympics will be postponed because of the coro… 1 minute ago

khlumsyy_t

Tima RT @Toronto: As expected, the Tokyo Summer Olympics have been POSTPONED. We are extremely proud of all our Athletes and the entire Canadian… 3 minutes ago

timeoutla

Time Out Los Angeles The announcement comes after several countries, including Canada and Australia, pledged last week not to send athle… https://t.co/IrxqW44cQv 4 minutes ago

yoeskenawas

Yoes C. Kenawas RT @TimeOutChicago: The announcement comes after several countries, including Canada and Australia, pledged last week not to send athletes… 5 minutes ago

TimeOutBoston

Time Out Boston The announcement comes after several countries, including Canada and Australia, pledged last week not to send athle… https://t.co/5VKqkzrx6P 5 minutes ago

NPR

NPR International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound says he believes the Tokyo Summer Olympics will be postponed beca… https://t.co/XwfsRhBwCr 5 minutes ago

