Coronavirus Update: Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito Help Spread ‘Stay At Home’ Message In Viral Videos

CBS 2 Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Gov. Andrew Cuomo got some A-list Hollywood talent to help drive home his message amid the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.
 Gov. Andrew Cuomo enlisted the help of A-list actors Robert De Niro and Danny DeVito to help spread the word about social distance and staying at home durign the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

