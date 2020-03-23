Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > University of Arizona makes 1,600 additional COVID-19 test kits, with 7,000 more expected

University of Arizona makes 1,600 additional COVID-19 test kits, with 7,000 more expected

azcentral.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
Researchers at the University of Arizona have produced 1,600 specimen collection kits to test for coronavirus and plan to make 7,000 more this week.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bretjaspers

Bret Jaspers University of Arizona makes 1,600 additional COVID-19 test kits, with 7,000 more expected. https://t.co/WcYCQuGaFb via @azcentral 4 minutes ago

pamoscott

Pam Scott RT @rachelleingang: University of Arizona makes 1,600 additional COVID-19 test kits, with 7,000 more expected https://t.co/Zk0WCOi4FT via ⁦… 25 minutes ago

rachelleingang

Rachel Leingang 🌵 University of Arizona makes 1,600 additional COVID-19 test kits, with 7,000 more expected https://t.co/Zk0WCOi4FT via ⁦@AmandaMoMorris⁩ 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.