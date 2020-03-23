University of Arizona makes 1,600 additional COVID-19 test kits, with 7,000 more expected Monday, 23 March 2020 ( 55 minutes ago )

Researchers at the University of Arizona have produced 1,600 specimen collection kits to test for coronavirus and plan to make 7,000 more this week.

