Coronavirus Open Letter: Medical Professionals Plead With Public To Adopt Social Distancing Practices

cbs4.com Monday, 23 March 2020 ()
More than 70 doctors, physician assistants and nurses from a number of South Florida hospitals are pleading with the citizens of Miami to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
 CBS4's Mike Cugno shares the message of more than 70 ER doctors, physician assistants and nurses from a number of hospitals.

