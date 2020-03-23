Coronavirus: Who are considered 'essential' workers?
Monday, 23 March 2020 () Several states have issued orders mandating that everyone aside from nonessential workers stay home ad most businesses shut down in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A restaurant on the Country Club Plaza is doing its part to support those on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic. Fogo de Chao Brazilian Steakhouse is donating meals to hospital workers, first responders and community outreach groups over the next 12 days.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
𝕎𝕒𝕝𝕝𝕒𝕔𝕖 Coronavirus: Who are considered 'essential' workers? https://t.co/0xwUQ0rW4t #FoxNews48 seconds ago