Man Dies, Woman Hospitalized After Taking Form Of Chloroquine To Prevent COVID-19

NPR Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The couple ingested chloroquine phosphate, a chemical used to treat malaria that has been touted in recent days by President Trump as a possible "game changer" against COVID-19.
