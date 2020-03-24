Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Melania Trump Tests Negative For Novel Coronavirus

Melania Trump Tests Negative For Novel Coronavirus

Daily Caller Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The First Lady took the test when President Donald Trump did
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: President Trump: Melania Trump Tested For Coronavirus With Negative Result

President Trump: Melania Trump Tested For Coronavirus With Negative Result 00:35

 President Trump held a briefing.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abbu_pandit

Abbu Pandit RT @TimesNow: Report: US President @realDonaldTrump has confirmed that his wife and @FLOTUS Melania Trump has tested negative for the novel… 10 minutes ago

TimesNow

TIMES NOW Report: US President @realDonaldTrump has confirmed that his wife and @FLOTUS Melania Trump has tested negative for… https://t.co/mhBxisxdpD 17 minutes ago

SadraqueMedeir1

Sadraque Medeiros Ribeiro RT @atrupar: *The White House says Melania Trump tests negative for coronavirus 19 minutes ago

Sami001Haq

Sami ul Haq RT @CNNPolitics: First lady Melania Trump tests negative for the coronavirus https://t.co/QWhgx2tsUm https://t.co/0C1wJ6CcSQ 59 minutes ago

winwithlynnie

Lynn Averill RT @WashTimes: JUST IN: Melania Trump tests negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/3q5J050oBA #MelaniaTrump https://t.co/xVNxkA7KwA 1 hour ago

7News

7News Boston WHDH First lady Melania Trump tests negative for coronavirus, White House says https://t.co/wD1kjQSl9D 1 hour ago

cymumtaz

C. Yusuf Mumtaz RT @atrupar: *The White House says Melania Trump tests negative for coronavirus https://t.co/UNsqz4JnL1 2 hours ago

iamronjohnston

Ron Johnston 🇨🇦©️ Mel tests negative for COVID-19, and only COVID-19. https://t.co/V0ut8FdBla 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.