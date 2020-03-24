Holland America Cruise Ship With 42 Sick People Headed To Port Everglades

A Holland America cruise ship with with 42 sick people aboard is heading to South Florida and is expected to dock next week, but it's not known yet whether the sick people actually have coronavirus.

