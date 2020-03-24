Global  

Holland America Cruise Ship With 42 Sick People Headed To Port Everglades

cbs4.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
A Holland America cruise ship with with 42 sick people aboard is heading to South Florida and is expected to dock next week, but it's not known yet whether the sick people actually have coronavirus.
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Cruise Passengers Holed Up In State Rooms After Crew, Guests Display 'Flu-Like Symptoms'

Cruise Passengers Holed Up In State Rooms After Crew, Guests Display 'Flu-Like Symptoms' 00:40

 Passengers on board Holland America Line's MS Zaandam cruise ship have been asked to remain in their state rooms. According to Business Insider, that's because several crew members and guests have begun exhibiting "flu-like symptoms." These individual instances of sickness have not been confirmed as...

