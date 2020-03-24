Global  

Coronavirus Updates: New York State Now Has The Same "Attack Rate" For The Virus As Italy

Gothamist Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus Updates: New York State Now Has The Same Attack Rate For The Virus As ItalyAs of Monday evening, New York City had 13,119 confirmed cases of coronavirus. At least 125 people in the city have died. [ more › ]
