Tokyo Olympics Postponed Until 2021 Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Tuesday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Adrian Saunders RT @BBCSport: "This is arguably the biggest decision sport has seen in peacetime." The Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games have been p… 10 seconds ago Brandon JW 🤦🏼‍♂️😭 Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021 https://t.co/CEFbDiyKa8 12 seconds ago Mary Sutton Greeley Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021 https://t.co/aGigkJ6ndz 16 seconds ago Kylie Kolanko RT @UberFacts: The 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo will be postponed, likely until 2021, according to International Olympic Committee member… 35 seconds ago salty ross RT @MarioBrothBlog: In light of the recent news that the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are being postponed until 2021, Mario & Sonic at the Olympic G… 36 seconds ago Mary-Ann Smith It'sofficial... "Tokyo Olympics postponed until 2021" https://t.co/Pwom7li3Lw 47 seconds ago a.a.bello RT @SkyNews: Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics to be postponed until 2021 over pandemic https://t.co/fDRla6SweT 48 seconds ago WR Record Local organizers have decide Olympics will be postponed until 2021 https://t.co/6cB2xMRMAY 52 seconds ago