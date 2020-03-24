Global  

Tokyo Olympics Postponed Until 2021 Because Of Coronavirus Pandemic

cbs4.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to no later than the summer of 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced Tuesday.
 International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound indicated the dramatic postponement while speaking with a 'USA Today' reporter.

