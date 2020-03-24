Global  

Watch live: Mass. governor speaks as non-essential businesses close

CBS News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The order requires all non-essential businesses in the state to close their in-person workplaces until April 7.
News video: Massachusetts Non-Essential Businesses Are Closed

Massachusetts Non-Essential Businesses Are Closed 01:16

 Non-Essential businesses were ordered closed as of noon on Tuesday. Nick Giovanni reports.

