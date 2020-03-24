Global  

Washington state issues ‘stay-at-home’ order, bans weddings and funerals to slow coronavirus spread

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Monday ordered the state’s more than 7 million residents to stay home, except for “essential activity,” closed all non-essential businesses and banned weddings and funerals as the “tumultuous struggle” to slow the spread of the coronavirus escalates.
