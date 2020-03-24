Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Long Island weather: Sunny and warm

Long Island weather: Sunny and warm

Newsday Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Today's weatherÂ â sunny with highs in the 50sÂ â might be a relief after Monday's soggy conditions, but the National Weather Service says rain is expected to return tomorrow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ABC Action News - Published < > Embed
News video: Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday March 24, 2020

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Greg Dee on Tuesday March 24, 2020 01:31

 Mostly sunny & warm. Temps in the low to mid 80s.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MassapequaPatch

Massapequa Patch Long Island Weather: Warm And Sunny Weekend, But Cold Nights https://t.co/wmJ1aBOSwF 4 days ago

southportglobe

ᴛʜᴇ sᴏᴜᴛʜᴘᴏʀᴛ ɢʟᴏʙᴇ RT @gilsimmons: #InstaCast #Wednesday ☀️👍🏻☀️Quiet weather all day long today! This will be good to get students outside! Sunny skies with h… 6 days ago

gilsimmons

Gil Simmons #InstaCast #Wednesday ☀️👍🏻☀️Quiet weather all day long today! This will be good to get students outside! Sunny skie… https://t.co/PdYLTRaphS 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.