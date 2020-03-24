Global  

Coronavirus updates: Santa Clara County has reported the most deaths in California

SFGate Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Santa Clara County has seen more COVID-19 cases and deaths than any other county in the state. On Monday, Santa Clara health officials reported three more deaths, bringing the county total to 13.
