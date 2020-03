Pelosi’s Bill Gives Millions To Arts And Humanities, But Zilch To This Crucial Mission Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pushing a stimulus bill that calls for millions in additional funding for various, seemingly unrelated agencies while providing no funding to Customs and Border Protection or Immigration or Customs Enforcement (ICE). As lawmakers in the upper chamber of Congress continue to struggle to pass a relief package intended to help Americans […] 👓 View full article

