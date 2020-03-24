Global  

Coronavirus Update: City Of Miami Police Officers Step Up To Shop For Seniors

cbs4.com Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Armed with hand sanitizer and a grocery list, these cops went shopping for those who are most vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.
News video: Miami Police Officers Go Shopping For Seniors Who Can't Get Out Over Coronavirus

Miami Police Officers Go Shopping For Seniors Who Can't Get Out Over Coronavirus 01:33

 CBS4's Karli Barnett shares the details of this kind act.

