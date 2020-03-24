Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in Dinosaur National Monument

Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in Dinosaur National Monument

Denver Post Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Two men set out from the Denver area on March 17 to visit Dinosaur National Monument along the Utah-Colorado border and search for Forrest Fenn’s treasure, a bounty rumored to be worth around $2 million dollars that an eccentric New Mexico antiquities dealer said he hid somewhere in the Rocky Mountains.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado Man Dies While Searching For Forrest Fenn's Treasure

Colorado Man Dies While Searching For Forrest Fenn's Treasure 00:23

 He was hunting for the treasure in Dinosaur National Monument.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

trentonsperry

Trenton Sperry RT @GreeleyTribune: Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in Dinosaur National Monument https://t.co/ZSQbcoXcm5 https:/… 2 hours ago

angelapauloo

UAngela,Renaud RT @g_knapp: Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn's treasure https://t.co/X9UKis5haO 2 hours ago

g_knapp

George Knapp Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn's treasure https://t.co/X9UKis5haO 3 hours ago

n2oneness

wake1up Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in Dinosaur National Monument https://t.co/23CmlpTRhj 3 hours ago

iBlackSheep

CEO Steve Jobs RT @ryanmlowery: Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn's treasure in Dinosaur National Monument, @ShellyBradbury reports — #Denver… 6 hours ago

ryanmlowery

Ryan Lowery Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn's treasure in Dinosaur National Monument, @ShellyBradbury reports —… https://t.co/YCvpqEQBgk 6 hours ago

talkativegirl_f

FAM BRAND 🎿🎿🎿 Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in Dinosaur National Monument https://t.co/XvRTIx49a2 7 hours ago

GreeleyTribune

GreeleyTribune Colorado man dies during hunt for Forrest Fenn’s treasure in Dinosaur National Monument https://t.co/ZSQbcoXcm5 https://t.co/SBjbAMfPcT 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.