With millions of Americans in lockdown to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, it's inevitable that some of us are starting to go stir crazy after a few weeks.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Clare WWG1WGA RT @Telaneric: @cjtruth Gov Gretchen: good-looking witch who doesn't mind being a mass murderess denying Coronavirus patients in her state… 1 hour ago Telaneric @cjtruth Gov Gretchen: good-looking witch who doesn't mind being a mass murderess denying Coronavirus patients in h… https://t.co/EqsmQXvVP4 2 hours ago Lauren Weizer I’ve decided we all need to stop using the word “ask” as a noun, effective immediately. It won’t do a thing about… https://t.co/2LX0VktfQL 23 hours ago LivingPGH ‘Might Be Losing My Mind’: Coronavirus Cabin Fever Leadi.. https://t.co/KKSIE5Riny 3 days ago BURGHline.com ‘Might Be Losing My Mind’: Coronavirus Cabin Fever Leadi.. https://t.co/Z3XiIIPKvV https://t.co/OusLRASjtU 4 days ago Good Day Sacramento ‘Might Be Losing My Mind’: Coronavirus Cabin Fever Leading Many To Vent Frustrations On Social Media https://t.co/WRQqJ0Rbps 4 days ago MartyBear RT @CBSDetroit: ‘Might Be Losing My Mind’: Coronavirus Cabin Fever Leading Many To Vent Frustrations On Social Media https://t.co/1wOU1M0gOQ 4 days ago CBS Detroit ‘Might Be Losing My Mind’: Coronavirus Cabin Fever Leading Many To Vent Frustrations On Social Media https://t.co/1wOU1M0gOQ 4 days ago