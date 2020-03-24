Global  

Terrence McNally, acclaimed playwright, has died at age 81

CBS News Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
Tributes poured in for the multiple Tony Award-winner, known for the plays "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Master Class" and the musicals "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman."
