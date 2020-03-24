Tributes poured in for the multiple Tony Award-winner, known for the plays "Love! Valour! Compassion!" and "Master Class" and the musicals "Ragtime" and "Kiss of the Spider Woman."

You Might Like

Tweets about this Retro Bunny New post from TheRetroBunny: Breaking: Acclaimed Playwright, Terrence McNally, Dies At Age 81 From Coronavirus https://t.co/HtT5shSw6u 7 minutes ago CassandrasMother Yeah, it's #AIDS and #RonaldReagan all over again, #GenX. You are not imagining this shit. https://t.co/zhbm5KDoP6 8 minutes ago Gary T. Mills RT @jaxdotcom: Terrence McNally, the Tony-winning writer of such acclaimed plays as “Master Class” and “Love! Valour! Compassion” and music… 8 minutes ago Watermark Acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally, who was to receive the 2020 Edie Windsor Lifetime Achievement Award from… https://t.co/8jBeu9bLLq 17 minutes ago BloGoal #Terrence #Mcnally, #Acclaimed #Playwright, has died at age 81 https://t.co/xTRVnVczTL https://t.co/3DdJbvPwGR 23 minutes ago Miguelito Loveless Such a loss. A really complete obituary of the talented part-time #Sarasota resident. RIP 💐🕊💖 #Coronavirus Florida… https://t.co/dR8JZ5rc83 28 minutes ago Carolyn C Terrence McNally, acclaimed playwright, has died at age 81 https://t.co/Auuvfnoy47 https://t.co/8TiH0nnRDc 33 minutes ago valcady RT @abc7george: #BREAKING - Acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally has died at 81 due to the CORONAVIRUS. He was a lung cancer survivor with… 34 minutes ago