Colorado labor officials ask people applying for unemployment benefits to do so on certain days based on last name to limit load on system

Denver Post Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ()
The state's unemployment insurance application system is so overloaded, state labor officials are asking applicants to only apply on certain days at certain times based on their last name in hopes that will break up some of the logjam.
 The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment is asking that people stagger their unemployment claims as the department is overwhelmed during the coronavirus pandemic

