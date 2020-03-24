Extra Extra: How Ending Social Distancing Will Cause More Deaths

Tuesday, 24 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Because the city wants you to abstain from rimming, check out today's end-of-day links: R.I.P. Terrence McNally, grocery problems, Wells Fargo workers stressed, COVID-19 skeptics, dog zoomies and more. [ more › ] Because the city wants you to abstain from rimming, check out today's end-of-day links: R.I.P. Terrence McNally, grocery problems, Wells Fargo workers stressed, COVID-19 skeptics, dog zoomies and more. [ more › ] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

4 days ago < > Embed Credit: WHO - Published 2 More Deaths, 56 New COVID-19 Cases Diagnosed in Iowa 01:31 Two more deaths have been reported from COVID-19 and 56 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the state, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.