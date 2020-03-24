Mets star pitcher Noah Syndergaard needs Tommy John surgery

Mets right-hander Noah Syndergaard became the latest big-name pitcher to need Tommy John surgery, joining the Yankees' Luis Severino and Boston's Chris Sale.

