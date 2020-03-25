Trump hopes to reopen US 'very soon' Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's hoping the United States will reopen by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak. (March 24)

