Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Trump hopes to reopen US 'very soon'

Trump hopes to reopen US 'very soon'

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he's hoping the United States will reopen by Easter as he weighs how to relax nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job during the coronavirus outbreak. (March 24)
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

host24_space

host24.space Trump hopes to reopen US ‘very soon’ https://t.co/u3YRoj7qlU https://t.co/6o0keX5IY0 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.