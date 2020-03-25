Global  

In New Rochelle, coronavirus patients have been asymptomatic for weeks. They're still quarantined.

Wednesday, 25 March 2020
About 20 days after their quarantine, New Rochelle residents who tested positive for coronavirus are waiting to be cleared of a quarantine.
 
News video: Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Tests Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus Update: New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Tests Positive For COVID-19 00:54

 In New Rochelle, the schools superintendent says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

