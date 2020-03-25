Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > LA County Sheriff: Gun Shops Are Not 'Essential' And Must Immediately Shut Down

LA County Sheriff: Gun Shops Are Not 'Essential' And Must Immediately Shut Down

NPR Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva noted lines of people buying guns, counter to social distancing rules. The county counsel's office reportedly said the shops aren't covered under the closure.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published < > Embed
News video: LA County Sheriff: Gun Stores, Nightclubs Not Complying With Social Distancing Orders

LA County Sheriff: Gun Stores, Nightclubs Not Complying With Social Distancing Orders 01:06

 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that only essential businesses are permitted to remain open under state and local orders restricting public gatherings.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Allegheny Co. Sheriff's Office Shuts Down Gun Permits Office For 2 Weeks [Video]

Allegheny Co. Sheriff's Office Shuts Down Gun Permits Office For 2 Weeks

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office is shutting down its permits office after receiving a tip someone with coronavirus was headed to the office; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:04Published
Sheriff in Oklahoma Names Logan County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County [Video]

Sheriff in Oklahoma Names Logan County a Second Amendment Sanctuary County

The Logan County sheriff made a controversial announcement, naming the county a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary County.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:48Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Los Angeles sheriff: gun shops not essential, must close

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff said Tuesday gun shops are not essential businesses and ordered them to stop selling to the public, a move...
SeattlePI.com

Los Angeles sheriff: gun shops not essential, must close

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County sheriff said Tuesday gun shops are not essential businesses and ordered them to stop selling to the public, a move...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PamAdam67507224

Pam Adams RT @TIME: The L.A. County sheriff said gun shops are not essential businesses and ordered deputies to make sure they were closed https://t.… 7 seconds ago

AraBonita_

La Tía Jarra RT @NPR: Gun shops are not essential businesses and must close immediately, the sheriff of Los Angeles said on Tuesday. The move comes as c… 14 seconds ago

carlottah

carlottah RT @detroitnews: The Los Angeles County sheriff said Tuesday gun shops are not essential businesses and ordered them to stop selling to the… 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.