Florida Coronavirus Update: State To Suspend Jury Trials

cbs4.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Jury trials throughout the state are being suspended in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
News video: Florida Coronavirus Update: Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants Testing Expanded

Florida Coronavirus Update: Gov. Ron DeSantis Wants Testing Expanded 03:58

 At a press conference Sunday afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis made it clear that testing for the coronavirus has become a top priority for the state.

Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Tuesday Evening Update On California Coronavirus Response [Video]

Raw Video: Gov. Newsom Tuesday Evening Update On California Coronavirus Response

California Gov. Gavin Newsom gave an update on the state's coronavirus response and updated numbers; noting that half of the now 2,102 cases in the state are among people between the ages of 18 and 49..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 15:22Published
Sellers price gouging toilet paper, cleaning supplies during state of emergency: Fla. AG [Video]

Sellers price gouging toilet paper, cleaning supplies during state of emergency: Fla. AG

$10,000 for toilets paper, hundreds more for cleaning supplies — it’s called price gouging, and it’s going on all around the state of Florida.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:39Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Florida Coronavirus Update: 38 Positive Cases In Broward, 23 In Miami-Dade; State Launches New Tracker

There are 19 new positive COVID-19 cases in Florida bringing the state total to 155. One thirty seven of those are Florida residents and 18 are non-Florida...
cbs4.com

Florida Coronavirus Update: Legislative Leaders Bank On Reserves To Weather Storm

Legislative leaders maintain the state has enough money in reserves to get through the initial economic hit from the coronavirus, as Florida Chief Financial...
cbs4.com


MagicCityBadger

Robert Gonzalez RT @CBSMiami: Florida is suspending jury trials through the middle of next month in response to the new coronavirus. https://t.co/IE1DLaC6il 1 hour ago

Leftpalm

NewDay #Coronavirus19 #Florida Update: State total now at 1,467 https://t.co/l90MZnMREL The #FloridaDeptofHealth :… https://t.co/5uS1Vp3r1c 2 hours ago

CBSMiami

CBS4 Miami Florida is suspending jury trials through the middle of next month in response to the new coronavirus. https://t.co/IE1DLaC6il 2 hours ago

fsufan0153

Natalie Brewer RT @news6wkmg: FLORIDA CASES UPDATE | As Florida’s confirmed coronavirus cases jumped to more than 1,400 Tuesday, the state remains open am… 3 hours ago

lsnsweet16

LSN RT @HeraldTribune: Coronavirus Florida Update: State total now at 1,467 https://t.co/p9WbiPbOGA 3 hours ago

MrLegendL34

Linson Franklin Orlando | WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis provides update on state’s coronavirus response https://t.co/bGzAuNnVZS 4 hours ago

Gatorgirly1

Liz Manning RT @wjxt4: Tuesday morning’s update from the Florida Department of Health brought more grim news, with the first coronavirus death reported… 4 hours ago

LisaamI60s

LEdge #2020YearOfTheRoll RT @CBS12: UPDATE: Two more people have died as a result of #coronavirus in Florida, raising the statewide death toll to 20. https://t.co/… 4 hours ago

