Deadline passes for U.S. EPA to challenge court ruling on biofuel waivers

Reuters Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Time has run out for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to challenge a federal court ruling that would limit the agency's use of waivers exempting small oil refineries from the country’s biofuels regulations.
