“She just wasn’t getting better”: Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns says mother hospitalized with COVID-19

Denver Post Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns says his mother is hospitalized and in a medically induced coma after contracting the new coronavirus.
News video: NBA Player's Mother In A Medically Induced Coma Due To the Coronavirus!

NBA Player's Mother In A Medically Induced Coma Due To the Coronavirus! 05:48

 Karl-Anthony Towns revealed in an emotional Instagram post late Tuesday night that his mother has been placed in a medically induced coma due to lung problems from case of COVID-19. The Minnesota Timberwolves star shared the story in hopes of bringing attention to the seriousness of the spread of...

