Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Coronavirus Impact: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Issues Subpoenas For Price Gouging

Coronavirus Impact: Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody Issues Subpoenas For Price Gouging

cbs4.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said Tuesday she issued more than 40 subpoenas because of alleged price gouging on “essential commodities” through accounts on Amazon.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published < > Embed
News video: NCL investigation into misleading sales pitches

NCL investigation into misleading sales pitches 00:33

 Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is investigating Norwegian Cruise Lines over claims sales staff were misleading customers concerned with COVID-19.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.