‘Makes Me Mad’: Young Adult Tests Positive After Attending ‘Coronavirus Party,’ Says Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear

CBS 2 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Some young adults in Kentucky decided to hold a "coronavirus party" and now at least one of the people at the party has tested positive for COVID-19.
News video: Young Adult Tested Positive After Attending ‘Coronavirus Party’ In Kentucky

 Some young adults in Kentucky decided to hold a “Coronavirus party” and now at least one of the people at the party has tested positive for COVID-19. The partygoers intentionally got together thinking “they are indestructible” and purposely defying state guidance to practice social...

