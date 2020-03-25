Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Joe Biden Endorsing Donald Trump

FACT CHECK: Viral Video Claims To Show Joe Biden Endorsing Donald Trump

Daily Caller Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
'we can only reelect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here'
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tinaedwin

Tina Edwin @AlfaShenoy You'll see the coronavirus leave the earth as the world celebrates Resurrection. And, we shall proclaim… https://t.co/QY1tm9eX3i 59 minutes ago

TheeGoldenHand

Oathkeeper @RamaAIADMK @ParveenKaswan It does try to provide some profound insights but sorry to ruin the fun. This theory i… https://t.co/fzMtkixMQZ 1 hour ago

BillHor28766417

BillHorne Quackery alert: https://t.co/DNyBp5r8Pf 3 hours ago

Johnrb1xxRob

Your Greatest Fear RT @CBCNews: A viral video falsely claiming the coronavirus pandemic is caused by 5G is easily debunked by virologists. https://t.co/34KiDc… 5 hours ago

corbinspencer1

Corbin Spencer Dumbass: I ate this aquarium cleaner because #orangemanbad told me to do it. Me & my wife: Dumbass! My wife: I we… https://t.co/JJuBtynfHd 6 hours ago

Bergg69

Bergg69 Why are people so fucking stupid? Viral video claiming 5G caused pandemic easily debunked | CBC News… https://t.co/tOtVnUHgwh 7 hours ago

Ravi4Bharat

Ravi Chaturvedi @aish711ram Yes I know...no need of fact check...please see...I have mentioned it as viral video 9 hours ago

SoundsKugle

TeamTrudeau 🇨🇦🐝🌅 TeamPete RT @CBCTheNational: A viral video claiming 5G caused the COVID-19 pandemic is easily debunked. https://t.co/kfzhSmVY7u @KatieNicholson http… 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.