The Washington National Cathedral is donating 5,000 respirator masks to two hospitals in the Washington, D.C.-area to combat the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Blandishmentbob RT @CNN: The National Cathedral in Washington, DC, is donating 5,000 N95 respirator masks to hospitals after finding them in the cathedral'… 1 minute ago PercipientEye RT @1SikKat: Washington National Cathedral donates 5,000 respirator masks discovered in storage https://t.co/yHhQ1H6R3x 3 minutes ago Natalie Longwell RT @YonatShimron: When the National Cathedral reached administrators at two hospitals to ask if they needed extra face masks, they answered… 3 minutes ago Joeyboy @DailyCaller Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Masks Discovered In Crypt I find this a bit suspect🙄🙄🙄 4 minutes ago vane RT @ABC7News: WAY TO GO 👏 Washington National Cathedral donates 5,000 masks to hospitals during COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/o0l2wzEHrK… 5 minutes ago weerawat raunphu RT @cnni: The National Cathedral in Washington, DC, is donating 5,000 N95 respirator masks to hospitals after finding them in the cathedral… 10 minutes ago ABC 7 News - WJLA WAY TO GO 👏 Washington National Cathedral donates 5,000 masks to hospitals during COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/o0l2wzEHrK #coronavirus 13 minutes ago Mary Magdalen RT @DailyCaller: Washington National Cathedral Donates 5,000 Masks Discovered In Crypt https://t.co/sAzdS71YV4 15 minutes ago