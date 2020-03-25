120 People In NYC Jail System Test Positive For COVID-19 Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 41 minutes ago )

"Everyone is scared for their life." [ more › ] "Everyone is scared for their life." [ more › ] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Begonia Arizona RT @awinston: 120 cases and rising on Rikers https://t.co/ouol1urz5M 1 minute ago Carl Franzen RT @Gothamist: "Everyone is scared for their life," said one inmate on Rikers Island, who uses a pacemaker and has asthma. https://t.co/VZ… 3 minutes ago Nabil Abousaid 120 People In NYC Jail System Test Positive For COVID-19 https://t.co/Lrby0C8RBp via @gothamist 18 minutes ago