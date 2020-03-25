Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus

California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus

FOXNews.com Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
Police officer in San Diego helped a 95-year-old man by going to get groceries and food for him during the coronavirus pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: KTXL - Published < > Embed
News video: California Church Opens Drive-Thru Food Pantry for Families in Need

California Church Opens Drive-Thru Food Pantry for Families in Need 01:36

 During the unprecedented coronavirus outbreak, many don't know where their next meal is coming from.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

nationalfof

National Fallen Officer Foundation California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus https://t.co/zpLrd2pNAc 5 minutes ago

hemudesi

Himanshu RT @CTVNews: What started out as a welfare check for police in California turned into a shopping trip to help a 95-year-old man in lockdown… 48 minutes ago

legionbirdman

Robert White California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus https://t.co/2vvR4p0tyB #FoxNews 3 hours ago

BWalker73116489

B Walker RT @Navy_Lady_45: Helping the elderly in time of need. Thank you #SanDiegoPoliceDepartment California police get groceries, food for man,… 3 hours ago

Method8Corp

Method8inc.com/ California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus https://t.co/8QImnPYoiv 3 hours ago

PennyTu16430801

Penny Tucker California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus https://t.co/J0oCmj9p5Z 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.