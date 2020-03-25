Police officer in San Diego helped a 95-year-old man by going to get groceries and food for him during the coronavirus pandemic.

You Might Like

Tweets about this National Fallen Officer Foundation California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus https://t.co/zpLrd2pNAc 5 minutes ago Himanshu RT @CTVNews: What started out as a welfare check for police in California turned into a shopping trip to help a 95-year-old man in lockdown… 48 minutes ago Robert White California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus https://t.co/2vvR4p0tyB #FoxNews 3 hours ago B Walker RT @Navy_Lady_45: Helping the elderly in time of need. Thank you #SanDiegoPoliceDepartment California police get groceries, food for man,… 3 hours ago Method8inc.com/ California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus https://t.co/8QImnPYoiv 3 hours ago Penny Tucker California police get groceries, food for man, 95, staying home during coronavirus https://t.co/J0oCmj9p5Z 4 hours ago