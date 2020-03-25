Ratings: ‘This Is Us’ Season 4 Finale Dips, ‘Council of Dads’ Debut Doesn’t Bring Home the Bacon Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

While “This Is Us” finished its fourth season Tuesday as the night’s highest-rated show, the Dan Fogelman-created series dipped a bit in ratings from its Season 3 finale last spring. But the still-good Nielsen numbers put up by the conclusion to the fourth chapter in The Pearsons’ drama-filled tale didn’t stick around for the premiere of NBC’s new drama “Council of Dads,” which aired right after the “This Is Us” Season 4 finale, an episode that rose from last week and matched the show’s best rating since its season premiere in September.



Meanwhile, the audiences drawn by “NCIS” and a crossover between “FBI” and its spinoff “FBI: Most Wanted” made CBS primetime’s No. 1 broadcast network in terms of total viewers, even though NBC still managed to top it in demo ratings.



NBC was first in ratings with a 1.3 rating/6 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 6 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “Ellen’s Game of Games” earned a 1.4/6 and 6.3 million viewers. At 9 p.m., the “This Is Us” Season 4 finale scored a 1.7/8 and 7.9 million viewers. The series debut of “Council of Dads” at 10 settled for a 0.7/4 and 3.9 million viewers.



CBS was second in ratings with a 1.1/5 and first in viewers with 11 million. At 8 p.m., “NCIS” posted a 1.3/6 and 13 million viewers. “FBI” at 9 p.m. landed a 1.1/5 and 10.8 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “FBI: Most Wanted” put up a 1.0/5 and 9.5 million viewers.



Fox was third in ratings with 0.8/3 and in viewers with 3.6 million. At 8 p.m., “The Resident” received a 0.8/4 and 4.4 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Empire” got a 0.7/3 and 2.8 million viewers.



ABC was fourth in ratings with a 0.7/3 and in viewers with 3.5 million. At 8 p.m., “The Conners” hit a 1.1/5 and 6.4 million viewers. “Bless This Mess” at 8:30 had a 0.7/3 and 4.1 million viewers. At 9 p.m., “Mixed-ish” managed a 0.6/3 and 3 million viewers. “Black-ish” at 9:30 got that same rating and share but drew 2.6 million viewers. At 10 p.m., “For Life” closed the night with a 0.6/3 and 2.4 million viewers.



Univision was fifth in ratings with a 0.5/3 and in viewers with 1.8 million.



Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.4/2 and in viewers with 1.2 million.



The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in viewers with 479,000. The network aired only reruns.



