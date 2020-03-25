Floyd Cardoz, Winner of ‘Top Chef Masters’ Season 3, Dies at 59 From Coronavirus Complications Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Floyd Cardoz, the winner of “Top Chef Masters” Season 3, has died due to complications from the coronavirus. He was 59.



His family confirmed his death to Indian publication Scroll.in. Cardoz admitted himself to a New York hospital on March 8, shortly after his return from India, according to his Instagram account.



Cardoz was also featured on Season 2 of Netflix’s “Ugly Delicious,” a travelogue show following James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang. “I don’t want to believe this,” Chang wrote Wednesday on Twitter.



“People may not realize it, but so much of the food you eat today was influenced by Floyd when he was the cdc at Lespinasse with the late chef Grey Kunz,” he continued. “The family tree that branched out of that hall of fame kitchen changed gastronomy in America for the better.”



*Also Read:* Stuart Gordon, Director of Cult Horror Films 'Re-Animator' and 'Just Beyond,' Dies at 72



“But as great as a chef as Floyd was, he was a better person and amazing dad. I will miss you so much Floyd,” Chang concluded.



“Bravo and the ‘Top Chef’ family are deeply saddened by the passing of Chef Floyd Cardoz. Floyd was a talented chef who competed and won ‘Top Chef Masters.'” said a network spokesperson. “He was thoughtful, kind and his smile illuminated a room. He was an inspiration to chefs around the world and we offer our deepest sympathy to his family and friends.”



TheWrap also reached out to Netflix seeking comment on Cardoz’s passing. We did not immediately hear back.



Rajdeep Sardesai first shared the news on Twitter.







Tragic news. Floyd Cardoz the world renowned chef – with his own Restaurants in New York – Chez Floyd, then lately Bombay Canteen, O Pedro and restaurants in Bombay and Goa has succumbed to the Corona virus in New Jersey RIP



— Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) March 25, 2020







Read tributes from “Top Chef’s” Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, fellow chefs and fans:











— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 25, 2020











Thought are with Floyd’s family, rest peacefully my friend. https://t.co/pZdbfJkmaH



— Tom Colicchio (@tomcolicchio) March 25, 2020











Floyd Cardoz passed away from C19. I adored him. A great chef, groundbreaking in so many ways, a generous human, resilient of spirit and loved his family, his garden and our restaurant world so much. I’m stunned.

I know what I’m eating tonight for dinner https://t.co/ndPhMECp2E



— Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) March 25, 2020











Floyd did so much to advance the cause of Indian food and Indian people in America. He was generous, funny, and warm, and I've always wished I could turn back time and eat at Tabla. Sending love to his family. https://t.co/nLMm9ALwmW



— Priya Krishna (@PKgourmet) March 25, 2020











Heartbreaking



— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) March 25, 2020











Rest in peace Floyd Cardoz. I used to love his restaurant Tabla. People arent just numbers or percentages or age brackets and when they go they take some of the light they emanate and whole universes of love with them



— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) March 25, 2020











Saying prayers for #floydcardoz we enjoyed getting to know him on #gdny. . Loved his cooking. Saying prayers for his family #rip https://t.co/xAzpQBRSb7



— Rosanna Scotto (@rosannascotto) March 25, 2020







