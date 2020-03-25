John Legend Reviews Netflix’s ‘Incredibly Bizarre’ Docuseries ‘Tiger King’ for ‘Tonight Show: Home Edition’ (Video)

Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Stars, they’re just like us right now: stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic with nothing to do but binge-watch a lot of television. So when John Legend was Jimmy Fallon’s guest on Tuesday’s “The Tonight Show: At Home Edition,” one of his main talking points was the show he and wife Chrissy Teigen are devouring while on lockdown in their Los Angeles home: “Tiger King.”



“It is incredibly bizarre and very funny and riveting,” the Grammy winner told Fallon of the Netflix docuseries. “And it’s a window into a subculture you just had no idea about unless you’re in it”



The “Tonight Show” host has yet to see “Tiger King,” so Legend broke it down a bit more for him, when he asked if it’s about private zoos: “Yeah, so, America is the largest habitat for wild cats, like tigers. Like, we have more tigers in captivity in America than there are in the wild in the rest of the world. Isn’t that crazy?”



According to “Tiger King” enthusiast Legend, the series “follows the saga of this group of competing wild cat owners.” And that journey sounds like a very dark one: “There’s murder, there’s intrigue, there’s adultery, there’s everything. It’s crazy.”



Earlier in Tuesday’s coronavirus-forced-home-edition of Fallon’s “Tonight Show,” Jimmy interviewed his wife, Nancy, with questions submitted by viewers, including “What’s the first thing Jimmy does or says in the morning?” and “Is Jimmy a romantic? Please provide examples.”



Watch the full episode, which Fallon used to raise money for the charity Feeding America, above.



Oh, in case you were wondering, here’s Netflix’s official description for “Tiger King”:







Among the eccentrics and cult personalities in the stranger-than-fiction world of big cat owners, few stand out more than Joe Exotic, a mulleted, gun-toting polygamist and country western singer who presides over an Oklahoma roadside zoo. Charismatic but misguided, Joe and an unbelievable cast of characters including drug kingpins, conmen, and cult leaders all share a passion for big cats, and the status and attention their dangerous menageries garner. But things take a dark turn when Carole Baskin, an animal activist and owner of a big cat sanctuary, threatens to put them out of business, stoking a rivalry that eventually leads to Joe’s arrest for a murder-for-hire plot, and reveals a twisted tale where the only thing more dangerous than a big cat is its owner.







