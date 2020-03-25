Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump’s Easter Plan: ‘We’re All Gonna Die So the President Can Eat Peeps’ (Video) Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Jimmy Kimmel taped “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from home on Tuesday, as has now become the new normal in the age of the coronavirus. After the host finished greeting his fellow “quaranteenie-boppers,” he had a thing or two to say about President Trump’s goal to open businesses back up by Easter.



“The President of the United States also appears to be planting the seeds for a get back to work movement,” Kimmel said, pointing out Trump’s continued defiance of “the so-called experts who say we are in this for a while.”



Then he rolled a clip of Trump saying he’d love to get the country back up and running “by Easter.”



*Also Read:* Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus



“By Easter? That’s in two and a half weeks! Even Jesus is like, Jesus! Calm down. Let’s think this through,” Kimmel quipped. “We’re all gonna die so the president can eat Peeps.”



You know, those sugar-covered marshmallow chicks that can spend years in the back of the pantry and never decompose.



Dave Matthews was the at-home musical guest Tuesday, and the singer of “The Space Between” (which has become a social distancing anthem) had some choice words to say about the president.



*Also Read:* Hugh Laurie Is 'Pretty Sure' He Knows What Dr. House Would Say About Coronavirus



“I’m doing pretty good,” the rocker told Kimmel. “Getting used to this strange time and updates of our fearless leader putting both his feet and both his hands in his mouth and bouncing around the room like a spectacular monkey fool.”



Of course, Kimmel couldn’t resist the opportunity for a tiny hands joke.



“That’s the nice thing about having tiny hands, you can put them and whatever else you want in your mouth, all at the same time.”



Watch the video above.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Jimmy Kimmel Checks in With Bill Burr in New Coronavirus Quarantine 'Minilogue' (Video)



Self-Quarantined Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tells Jimmy Kimmel She's Washed Away Her Fingerprints (Video)



Jimmy Kimmel Rips KROQ for Firing Kevin Ryder and Morning Team: 'Shame on You' Jimmy Kimmel taped “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from home on Tuesday, as has now become the new normal in the age of the coronavirus. After the host finished greeting his fellow “quaranteenie-boppers,” he had a thing or two to say about President Trump’s goal to open businesses back up by Easter.“The President of the United States also appears to be planting the seeds for a get back to work movement,” Kimmel said, pointing out Trump’s continued defiance of “the so-called experts who say we are in this for a while.”Then he rolled a clip of Trump saying he’d love to get the country back up and running “by Easter.”*Also Read:* Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus“By Easter? That’s in two and a half weeks! Even Jesus is like, Jesus! Calm down. Let’s think this through,” Kimmel quipped. “We’re all gonna die so the president can eat Peeps.”You know, those sugar-covered marshmallow chicks that can spend years in the back of the pantry and never decompose.Dave Matthews was the at-home musical guest Tuesday, and the singer of “The Space Between” (which has become a social distancing anthem) had some choice words to say about the president.*Also Read:* Hugh Laurie Is 'Pretty Sure' He Knows What Dr. House Would Say About Coronavirus“I’m doing pretty good,” the rocker told Kimmel. “Getting used to this strange time and updates of our fearless leader putting both his feet and both his hands in his mouth and bouncing around the room like a spectacular monkey fool.”Of course, Kimmel couldn’t resist the opportunity for a tiny hands joke.“That’s the nice thing about having tiny hands, you can put them and whatever else you want in your mouth, all at the same time.”Watch the video above.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Jimmy Kimmel Checks in With Bill Burr in New Coronavirus Quarantine 'Minilogue' (Video)Self-Quarantined Julia Louis-Dreyfus Tells Jimmy Kimmel She's Washed Away Her Fingerprints (Video)Jimmy Kimmel Rips KROQ for Firing Kevin Ryder and Morning Team: 'Shame on You' 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 5 hours ago < > Embed Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio - Published Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump & Dan Patrick on Quarantine 'Minilogue' | THR News 02:08 Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump & Dan Patrick on Quarantine 'Minilogue' | THR News You Might Like

Tweets about this Gary Anderson Jimmy Kimmel Rips Trump’s Easter Plan: ‘We’re All Gonna Die So the President Can Eat Peeps’ (Video) https://t.co/oDhPvDuMoD 7 hours ago ω๏๏∂y #JimmyKimmel Rips Trump’s Easter Plan: ‘We’re All Gonna Die So the President Can Eat Peeps’ (Video)… https://t.co/GHlJiwSgx0 8 hours ago Stolen Sceptre RT @TheWrap: .@JimmyKimmel Rips Trump's Easter Plan: 'We're All Gonna Die So the President Can Eat Peeps' (Video) https://t.co/8E0JXwHMs8 9 hours ago TheWrap .@JimmyKimmel Rips Trump's Easter Plan: 'We're All Gonna Die So the President Can Eat Peeps' (Video) https://t.co/8E0JXwHMs8 9 hours ago