Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor Says at Times Like These, ‘Listen to Science’ and Tell ‘Bad’ Jokes (Video)

The Wrap Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
If you were still on the fence (for some reason) about Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor in “Doctor Who,” this ought to ease any of those concerns.

On Wednesday morning, BBC America shared video of an in-character Whittaker sheltered at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 13th Doctor’s got this whole self-isolating thing down.

“Or as I like to call it, ‘hiding,’ from an army of Sontarans,” the “Doctor Who” star said.

Keep that between the two of you.

*Also Read:* 'Doctor Who': 13th Doctor Will Face the Daleks in the Next Holiday Special

She then shared some hopeful — and wise — advice in five parts:



1: Remember, you’ll get through this and things will be alright. Even if they look uncertain, even if you’re worried, darkness never prevails.

2: Tell jokes. Even bad ones, especially bad ones — I am brilliant at bad ones.

3: Be kind. Even kinder than you were yesterday — and I know you were super kind yesterday. Look out for each other, you won’t be the only one worried. Talking will help, sharing will help. Look out for your friends, your neighbors, people you hardly know — and family, because in the end, we’re all family.

4: Listen to science and listen to doctors, right? They’ve got your back.

5: Stay strong, stay positive. You’ve got this and I will see you very soon.



*Also Read:* Jodie Whittaker to Return to 'Doctor Who' for Another Season

“Doctor Who” has a crazy-long television history. Overseas, the sci-fi series has been on the air since 1963, when the original Doctor, William Hartnell, inhabited the role. Hartnell left in 1966, but the show went on (and on, and on) through numerous regenerations of the titular role.

The Doctor, a Time Lord/Lady from the race whose home planet is Gallifrey, travels through time and space in their ship the T.A.R.D.I.S. (an acronym for Time and Relative Dimension In Space) with numerous companions.

Watch Whittaker’s message to all you “Doctor Who” fans — and humanity in general — below.

*Also Read:* Hugh Laurie Is 'Pretty Sure' He Knows What Dr. House Would Say About Coronavirus



Incoming message… #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/lTXziuzWVQ

— Doctor Who on BBC America (@DoctorWho_BBCA) March 25, 2020



Yeah, she’s perfect for the role.

