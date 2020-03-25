Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Denver’s stay-at-home order triggered huge sales — and safety concerns — for city’s cannabis businesses

Denver’s stay-at-home order triggered huge sales — and safety concerns — for city’s cannabis businesses

Denver Post Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
On Monday, Denver dispensaries saw their biggest sales day of the year so far, according to data firm Flowhub. Sales were up 140% compared to an average Monday, the company reported.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Denver gun shop owner files lawsuit against the city to change 'non-essential' status of his store

Denver gun shop owner files lawsuit against the city to change 'non-essential' status of his store 02:12

 A Denver gun shop owner filed a lawsuit against the city to change the 'non-essential' status of his gun store, claiming the government is trying to restrict a citizen's right to bear arms with the stay-at-home order.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

eyesopenedagain

merry go round RT @cpttrashpanda: #Colorado finally locks down the whole state, not just ski country and the Denver metro. https://t.co/52cMVDjhV0 1 minute ago

Hoangba09772039

Hoang bao RT @JenniferBroome: Denver’s stay at home begins. Hope this order and others starting across the country stop the spread of #COVID19 #StopT… 4 minutes ago

jbanuelos18

ToNy bOlOnY RT @CBSDenver: STAY AT HOME ORDER UPDATE: Critical activities include: -Obtaining food & medicine -Going to/from work if you are a critical… 16 minutes ago

gregmlaw

Greg Moore The language of the state-wide CO stay-at-home order looks WAY more restrictive for attorneys than the Denver order. 23 minutes ago

AstridBears

Astrid RT @KyleClark: Super brave anonymous guys on Twitter vowing to violate Denver's stay home order like they're Braveheart 28 minutes ago

TerryTerse

Terry Terse #TrumpCoronaDisaster Polis issues statewide stay-at-home order | FOX31 Denver https://t.co/aKtnLjn517 33 minutes ago

LTPthatsme

unrelentingHumanity RT @UR_Ninja: #LIVE - LIVING UNHOUSED IN THE #COVID19 PANDEMIC - We talk to a #Denver unhoused resident who sheds light on how living outsi… 38 minutes ago

carolinefrantz4

Caroline Frantz People really stocked up! #cannabisjournalism Dispensaries saw the biggest sales day of the year after Denver's in… https://t.co/d79TOT2Vzo 39 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.