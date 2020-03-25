Judge Orders Environmental Review Of Controversial Dakota Access Pipeline Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

It is a major victory for the Native American tribes and environmental groups fighting against the project. The judge has not decided whether oil can still flow in the meantime. 👓 View full article

