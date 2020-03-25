Global  

Judge Orders Environmental Review Of Controversial Dakota Access Pipeline

NPR Wednesday, 25 March 2020 ()
It is a major victory for the Native American tribes and environmental groups fighting against the project. The judge has not decided whether oil can still flow in the meantime.
