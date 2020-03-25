Global  

Virus has Brazil’s Bolsonaro facing governor ‘insurrection’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 25 March 2020
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s governors on Wednesday rebelled against President Jair Bolsonaro’s call for life to return to pre-coronavirus normalcy, saying his proposal to reopen schools and businesses runs counter to recommendations from health experts and endangers Latin America’s largest population. State governors, many of whom have adopted strict measures to limit gatherings in […]
