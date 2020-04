1 million Californians have applied for unemployment claims since March 13. And two people aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship have died; 103 tested positive. Plus: I talk with one of the Census 2020 ambassadors working to spread the word about why every Golden Stater must be counted.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Diegochavez_ RT @patrickbetdavid: 3.28 million Americans applied for unemployment just last week. The record for highest number of unemployment claims… 1 hour ago Gigi Cruz RT @CaliConsNews: This is why people are afraid to leave their homes, see their family, go outside Irresponsible DEATH figures from our go… 9 hours ago Fired? You Have Rights! Are you one of the million workers who filed unemployment? If you were fired or forced to quit, we may be able to h… https://t.co/qyYSArrpLR 16 hours ago Cali Roots - It'll be ok This is why people are afraid to leave their homes, see their family, go outside Irresponsible DEATH figures from… https://t.co/M8mWCtw6BX 18 hours ago Lynn Many of those newly jobless applicants came from: Pennsylvania, 378,908 Ohio, 187,784 Texas, 155,657 California, 1… https://t.co/Ug2poMW5p8 23 hours ago #IrishMexican @jessithebuckeye This sucks so bad. In California I got students who can’t even get through the process. In 2 weeks… https://t.co/aSOz8RJmOn 2 days ago KPIX 5 UNEMPLOYMENT FILINGS: CA's unemployment numbers have jumped amid the #coronavirus. If you just signed up for unempl… https://t.co/vq6qw6In4U 2 days ago California Globe Gov Newsom Announces that 1 Million People in California Have Filed for Unemployment in Two Weeks CA unemployment c… https://t.co/Bnz5a78HDa 2 days ago