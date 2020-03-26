T-Rex Tells Us About Being First-Ever ‘Masked Singer’ Contestant of Her Kind Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

(Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)



The T-Rex made “Masked Singer” history on Wednesday night, when she was eliminated and revealed to be 16-year-old Jojo Siwa — the very first kid to ever compete on Fox’s smash-hit celebrity singing competition.



And the honor of being “The Masked Singer’s” first-ever, under-18 competitor is not lost on the young singer, dancer and YouTube Star.



“I am the youngest and I’m also the only kid, which is really cool,” the “Dance Moms” alum told TheWrap. “It was great because I move around so much and I use so much energy in my performances. But also, for me, it was really, really, really difficult. And I’m sure it’s hard for anybody, but for me specifically, using so much energy in my performances it was double hard.”



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Another Celebrity Contestant: And the T-Rex Is... (Video)



Now, that’s what made doing the show a hard for Jojo — but what about what made it hard for Fox, given that there are specific Child Labor Laws that must be followed when a minor is on set?



“Because I’ve graduated, therefore I’m done with school, so if I wasn’t done with school, I would have had to do only 3 hours a day on set, but I’ve graduated, so I didn’t have to worry about that, which was also great for production,” Siwa said. “So the only thing is, I could only work 10.5 hours a day. But I really shot for, like, 9 hours, so they honestly had an hour and a half left over.”



“But on the day I got eliminated, because I had to stay later and do post-show interviews, film the elimination, that day was a little bit closer because we had to make sure I didn’t get over my hours so they didn’t get in trouble,” she added. “I wouldn’t have cared because I was having so much fun! But they couldn’t get in trouble.”



*Also Read:* Swan Went on 'The Masked Singer' Because You Kept Guessing She Was on 'The Masked Singer'



Siwa says if she had been just a year younger “it would have been difficult.”



“Because then you still have to have the child labor [advocate] on set, the school teacher on set, you have to have all these different things,” she told us. “But once you’re 16, all those things go away and you don’t need a child advocate on set anymore. So it worked out pretty simple for them.”



Siwa told us that she became “really close” with “The Masked Singer” crew while competing on the show and that she and the producer she was closest to even shared a good cry when she was eliminated. But that doesn’t mean being kicked off was a bad thing. Actually, Siwa says it’s really a win, in a way.



*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Swan Is... (Video)



“It’s not a competition show that — this is one of the first things I was told — it’s not a competition show where it’s a bad thing to be eliminated,” she said. “It’s positive and it’s happy. If you’re going home, it’s not an ‘Oh my God, goodbye!’ it’s a ‘We’re excited! We get to find out who you are!’ When you get eliminated, it’s like you get to finally show the world who you are.”



“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Bella Thorne's 'Masked Singer' Elimination Dominates in Key Demo Ratings



Swan Went on 'The Masked Singer' Because You Kept Guessing She Was on 'The Masked Singer'



'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Swan Is… (Video) (Warning: This post contains spoilers from Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.”)The T-Rex made “Masked Singer” history on Wednesday night, when she was eliminated and revealed to be 16-year-old Jojo Siwa — the very first kid to ever compete on Fox’s smash-hit celebrity singing competition.And the honor of being “The Masked Singer’s” first-ever, under-18 competitor is not lost on the young singer, dancer and YouTube Star.“I am the youngest and I’m also the only kid, which is really cool,” the “Dance Moms” alum told TheWrap. “It was great because I move around so much and I use so much energy in my performances. But also, for me, it was really, really, really difficult. And I’m sure it’s hard for anybody, but for me specifically, using so much energy in my performances it was double hard.”*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Unmasks Another Celebrity Contestant: And the T-Rex Is... (Video)Now, that’s what made doing the show a hard for Jojo — but what about what made it hard for Fox, given that there are specific Child Labor Laws that must be followed when a minor is on set?“Because I’ve graduated, therefore I’m done with school, so if I wasn’t done with school, I would have had to do only 3 hours a day on set, but I’ve graduated, so I didn’t have to worry about that, which was also great for production,” Siwa said. “So the only thing is, I could only work 10.5 hours a day. But I really shot for, like, 9 hours, so they honestly had an hour and a half left over.”“But on the day I got eliminated, because I had to stay later and do post-show interviews, film the elimination, that day was a little bit closer because we had to make sure I didn’t get over my hours so they didn’t get in trouble,” she added. “I wouldn’t have cared because I was having so much fun! But they couldn’t get in trouble.”*Also Read:* Swan Went on 'The Masked Singer' Because You Kept Guessing She Was on 'The Masked Singer'Siwa says if she had been just a year younger “it would have been difficult.”“Because then you still have to have the child labor [advocate] on set, the school teacher on set, you have to have all these different things,” she told us. “But once you’re 16, all those things go away and you don’t need a child advocate on set anymore. So it worked out pretty simple for them.”Siwa told us that she became “really close” with “The Masked Singer” crew while competing on the show and that she and the producer she was closest to even shared a good cry when she was eliminated. But that doesn’t mean being kicked off was a bad thing. Actually, Siwa says it’s really a win, in a way.*Also Read:* 'The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Swan Is... (Video)“It’s not a competition show that — this is one of the first things I was told — it’s not a competition show where it’s a bad thing to be eliminated,” she said. “It’s positive and it’s happy. If you’re going home, it’s not an ‘Oh my God, goodbye!’ it’s a ‘We’re excited! We get to find out who you are!’ When you get eliminated, it’s like you get to finally show the world who you are.”“The Masked Singer” airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Fox.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Bella Thorne's 'Masked Singer' Elimination Dominates in Key Demo RatingsSwan Went on 'The Masked Singer' Because You Kept Guessing She Was on 'The Masked Singer''The Masked Singer' Reveals Another Celebrity Contestant: And the Swan Is… (Video) 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ω๏๏∂y T-Rex Tells Us About Being First-Ever ‘#MaskedSinger’ Contestant of Her Kind https://t.co/54RNCv8LAQ https://t.co/ocEFppuK7T 51 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: T-Rex Tells Us About Being First-Ever ‘Masked Singer’ Contestant of Her Kind https://t.co/9nfDVMX4Ff… https://t.co/a2671VilAe 58 minutes ago Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: T-Rex Tells Us About Being First-Ever ‘Masked Singer’ Contestant of Her Kind https://t.co/C6yHmev8vd… https://t.co/iD0QNoPdg9 1 hour ago TheWrap T-Rex Tells Us About Being First-Ever 'Masked Singer' (@MaskedSingerFox) Contestant of Her Kind #TheMaskedSinger… https://t.co/Dq4yihdtt0 1 hour ago Molly😷Galt ⭐⭐⭐ RT @DianaOrrock: @Rectitude20 First, government never tells the truth about anything. Second, being truthful about this doesn’t fit the gov… 3 hours ago Diana Orrock @Rectitude20 First, government never tells the truth about anything. Second, being truthful about this doesn’t fit… https://t.co/PxsoiKPFrj 5 hours ago Jordan Bastian RT @mike_petriello: Podcast! w/ @mtmeyers on .. 🔨 Thor, hurt ⛰️ The year Bonds hit 95 homers ☹️ Best unpopular opinions then: ⚾ My 99-ye… 8 hours ago Mike Petriello Podcast! w/ @mtmeyers on .. 🔨 Thor, hurt ⛰️ The year Bonds hit 95 homers ☹️ Best unpopular opinions then: ⚾ My 9… https://t.co/qWFYqlzhqp 8 hours ago