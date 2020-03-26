Global  

Arizona FedEx worker spots care package from thankful home: 'Take anything you want!'

Thursday, 26 March 2020
A FedEx delivery driver making a delivery to an Arizona home was surprised to find a box of goods with a message thanking the company and its competitors for their work amid the coronavirus pandemic that has kept most people indoors. 
Consumer Reports: How to successfully work from home

Consumer Reports: How to successfully work from home 01:33

 Many people are now unexpectedly working from home or attending school from home because of the coronavirus. Perhaps you’re one of them, and you know it has its challenges, especially if you don’t have the right tools.

