Brazil’s governors rise up against Bolsonaro’s virus stance Thursday, 26 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro over his call to reopen schools and businesses, dismissing his argument that the “cure” of widespread shutdowns to contain the spread of the coronavirus is worse than the disease. Bolsonaro contends that the clampdown already ordered by many governors will deeply wound the already […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this PulpNews Crime Brazil's governors rise up against Bolsonaro's #virus stance - Mar 26 @ 1:44 AM ET https://t.co/aKC6nR4XU1 27 minutes ago michael f cunningham Brazil’s governors rise up against Bolsonaro’s virus stance https://t.co/XM74ItAMuF 2 hours ago ClickOnDetroit Brazil's governors rise up against Bolsonaro's virus stance https://t.co/Y90TjG0ZqL 2 hours ago