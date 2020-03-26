Global  

Stimulus Money to Protect Elections Falls Short, Critics Say

NYTimes.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
State officials and voting rights advocates say the $400 million included in the stimulus package to safeguard elections is far less than the amount states will need to implement voting by mail across the nation.
