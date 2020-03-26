Global  

U.S. unemployment claims soar to 3.3 million — quadrupling record from 1982 — as layoffs from coronavirus engulf economy

Denver Post Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — more than quadruple the previous record set in 1982 — amid a widespread economic shutdown caused by the coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Update: Labor Departments Struggling To Keep Up With Demand

Coronavirus Update: Labor Departments Struggling To Keep Up With Demand 02:06

 Labor departments in the tri-state area are struggling to keep up with demand. This week, some communities are seeing a 1,000% increase in unemployment claims; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

