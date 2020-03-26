Global  

New York City hospital staff seen wearing trash bags for protection, co-worker dies from coronavirus

FOXNews.com Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
A need for safety equipment at a New York City hospital reportedly became so unbearable this week that nurses there resorted to wearing trash bags as protection against the coronavirus. 
 The gravity of the coronavirus crisis in New York City became painfully clear overnight at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, where 13 patients died in 24 hours. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

