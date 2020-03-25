Global  

Always open Waffle House closes two Delaware locations amid coronavirus outbreak

Delawareonline Thursday, 26 March 2020 ()
The restaurant chain is notorious for always being open.
 
News video: WAFFLE HOUSE

WAFFLE HOUSE

 The Waffle House restaurant is closing 365 locations across the country due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

